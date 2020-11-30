X

Poland, Hungary PMs meet over EU budget veto strategy

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, right, welcomes his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban, left, for talks in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The prime ministers of Poland and Hungary are meeting to discuss their threat to veto the European Union's next budget and massive pandemic aid package that links the disbursement of EU funds to the members' rule of law standards. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, right, welcomes his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban, left, for talks in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The prime ministers of Poland and Hungary are meeting to discuss their threat to veto the European Union's next budget and massive pandemic aid package that links the disbursement of EU funds to the members' rule of law standards. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

National & World News | Updated 9 minutes ago
By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA, Associated Press
The prime ministers of Poland and Hungary met Monday to discuss their threat to veto the European Union's next budget and massive pandemic aid package that links the disbursement of EU funds to the members' rule of law standards

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The prime ministers of Poland and Hungary met Monday to strategize over their threat to veto the European Union’s next budget and major coronavirus pandemic aid package that draws a link between bloc funding and members' adherence to democratic standards.

Poland and Hungary have been in conflict with the EU for years over their democracy records and fear they may be targeted by the new mechanism that allows funds to be withheld from any of the EU's 27 members that fall short of the bloc's standards.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki hosted Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban late Monday for talks on their protest strategy for the Dec. 10-11 EU summit that should approve the bloc’s urgently needed aid package and its 2021-2027 budget, totaling 1.8 trillion euros ($2.1 trillion).

It was the leaders' second meeting on the subject in less than a week.

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that for her, the rule of law is “the foundation of the European project” and that finding consensus in the summit won’t be easy.

“We know that we absolutely want to have a result. We also know how difficult that is if all 27 member states can’t agree on that result,” Merkel told a virtual gathering of members of parliaments’ European affairs committees.

She said it was up to politicians to come up with results “with which all can live.” But she warned that it won’t work without compromise “from all sides.”

Germany is currently holding the EU’s rotating presidency and is tasked with finding a compromise that will pave the way for January’s scheduled implementation of the financial package.

Hoping to mollify the EU’s stance, Morawiecki has vowed full transparency of the EU funds spending procedures in Poland.

______

Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, right, welcomes his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban, left, for talks in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The prime ministers of Poland and Hungary are meeting to discuss their threat to veto the European Union's next budget and massive pandemic aid package that links the disbursement of EU funds to the members' rule of law standards. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, right, welcomes his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban, left, for talks in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The prime ministers of Poland and Hungary are meeting to discuss their threat to veto the European Union's next budget and massive pandemic aid package that links the disbursement of EU funds to the members' rule of law standards. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

A man protests the policies of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during Orban's talks with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The prime ministers of Poland and Hungary are meeting to discuss their threat to veto the European Union's next budget and massive pandemic aid package that links the disbursement of EU funds to the members' rule of law standards. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
A man protests the policies of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during Orban's talks with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The prime ministers of Poland and Hungary are meeting to discuss their threat to veto the European Union's next budget and massive pandemic aid package that links the disbursement of EU funds to the members' rule of law standards. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

A man protests the policies of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during Orban's talks with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The prime ministers of Poland and Hungary are meeting to discuss their threat to veto the European Union's next budget and massive pandemic aid package that links the disbursement of EU funds to the members' rule of law standards. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
A man protests the policies of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during Orban's talks with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The prime ministers of Poland and Hungary are meeting to discuss their threat to veto the European Union's next budget and massive pandemic aid package that links the disbursement of EU funds to the members' rule of law standards. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

A man protests the policies of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during Orban's talks with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The prime ministers of Poland and Hungary are meeting to discuss their threat to veto the European Union's next budget and massive pandemic aid package that links the disbursement of EU funds to the members' rule of law standards. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
A man protests the policies of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during Orban's talks with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The prime ministers of Poland and Hungary are meeting to discuss their threat to veto the European Union's next budget and massive pandemic aid package that links the disbursement of EU funds to the members' rule of law standards. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.