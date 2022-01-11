Hamburger icon
Poland hits grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from COVID-19

32 minutes ago
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has become the latest European nation to reach the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Nearly a quarter of those deaths — some 24,000 — occurred in the most recent wave of infection that began in October, a period in which vaccines have been widely available in the European Union nation.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said early Tuesday that 493 deaths of people with COVID-19 had been registered in the past day, pushing the death toll to over 100,000.

The vast majority of the deaths are among people who have not been vaccinated. The vaccination rate in Poland is 55.8%.

Poland now joins Italy, the U.K, France and Germany as those European nations that have recorded 100,000 deaths.

