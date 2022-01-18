Poland expects highest infection rate so far in new wave

Kraska said that 300 of the 377 deaths were among unvaccinated people.

“These are deaths that we could have avoided if these people had been vaccinated,” he said.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said there were other forecasts which predict new infections reaching 120,000 new daily cases or even higher.

“We have to say that the fifth wave is becoming a fact and we can expect increases in the near future,” Niedzielski said on Monday.

He said that the health care system is exposed to “the risk of a very high burden,” one that Poland has not yet faced during any of the infection surges to date.

The death rate in the central European nation of 38 million has now reached 102,686.