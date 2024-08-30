Poland eases abortion access with new guidelines for doctors under a restrictive law

“We do not remain inactive on the subject of making it possible for women in early pregnancy who for various reasons believe that they should have access to legal abortion,” Tusk told a news conference.

"If we can't open wide the doors in the parliament, we are opening small gates," Tusk said.

The guidelines to be published Friday by the Health Ministry emphasize that a recommendation by one specialist doctor, including a cardiologist, endocrinologist or psychiatrist, is basis enough for a woman to obtain a legal abortion in hospital, and the doctor performing the procedure should not be liable for prosecution.

Health Minister Izabela Leszczyna said that currently a majority of doctors and hospitals do not respect the regulations allowing for early abortion based on one doctor's opinion and often seek further opinions while time is running out.

Currently, abortion is allowed only if the pregnancy results from a crime such as rape or incest, or if the woman's health or life is threatened. In all other cases, doctors or persons who help to procure an abortion can face up to three years in prison. The woman will not be prosecuted.

In 2020, a court controlled by the previous right-wing government abolished a provision a llowing for the termination of pregnancy due to grave, irreparable defects of the fetus. That decision drew nationwide protests.