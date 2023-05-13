X

Poland detects object in its airspace that flew from Belarus, likely an observation balloon

National & World News
1 hour ago
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's Defense Ministry said Saturday that it has detected an object in Polish airspace that flew in from the direction of Belarus, and that it's probably an observation balloon.

The ministry tweeted that radar contact with the object was lost near Rypin, a town in central Poland.

The ministry said that the Territorial Defense Forces were deployed to search for the object.

The development reported Saturday follows two other known incursions into Poland's airspace since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which lies on Poland's eastern border.

In November, two Polish men were killed when a missile landed in eastern Poland, the result of Ukrainian air forces trying to repel a large-scale attack by Russia.

Polish military and political officials are also facing questions about another object that landed on Polish territory in December, but which was only found in April.

