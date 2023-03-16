Poland detains 9 people suspected of spying for Russia

“The threat was real,” Błaszczak said on state radio.

The evening news bulletin of Belarusian state television confirmed that the three detainees are citizens of Belarus.

Their relatives denied in interviews that the detainees were involved in a Russian spy ring.

A commentary on Belarus state television linked the detentions to the fall elections in Poland, when the ruling conservatives will hope for a third term. It accused Polish authorities of needing “showcase stories” to boost their popularity and distract from economic problems.

Polish private radio RMF FM broke the news about the arrests, saying the group had been collecting information in southeastern Poland around the military airport in Jasionka. That is a transit point for weapons and munitions sent to Ukraine by countries supporting Kyiv’s fight against Russia’s invasion that has entered its second year.

Kamiński said that the operation against the alleged espionage ring was still underway and that more details would be revealed at a later time.