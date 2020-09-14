Poland criticized in EU Parliament over courts, LGBT rights

President Andrzej Duda won re-election in July after a campaign in which he called the LGBT movement an “ideology” more dangerous than communism.

Jarosław Kaczyński, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice party, has echoed that rhetoric in recent days, saying it was “a threat to the very foundations of our civilization" in an interview in the right-wing magazine W Sieci.

Many Polish municipalities since last year have also declared themselves to be “LGBT free," a largely symbolic move but one that has left LGBT people feeling unwanted and stigmatized. LGBT rights groups say they have also recorded a rising number of hate crimes against sexual minorities.

“We see Poland crossing red line after red line,” said Sophia in ’t Veld, a Dutch member of Parliament. She called on EU eaders to take much firmer steps to punish the governments of both Poland and Hungary, which under Prime Minister Viktor Orban has also been accused by the EU of eroding democratic norms.

“I don’t want to hear the word dialogue anymore. We’ve been in dialogue with Mr. Orban for 10 years. And look at where we are now. It is impunity. Dialogue equals impunity,” she said.

Patryk Jaki, a Polish lawmaker from the Law and Justice party, accused the European lawmakers of treating any policies that are not left-wing as an attack on rule of law.

He got support from Maximilian Krah, from Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany party, who said he also saw the criticism voiced Monday as one of the “usual attacks on conservative politics.”