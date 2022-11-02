ajc logo
X

Poland building wall along border with Russia's Kaliningrad

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
Poland's defense minister says he has ordered the construction of a temporary barrier along the border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense minister said Wednesday that he has ordered the construction of a barrier along the border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

The move comes as Warsaw suspects that Russia plans to facilitate illegal border crossings by Asian and African migrants.

Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the border needs to be sealed in order for Poland to feel secure. He said he had authorized the construction of a temporary barrier along the 210-kilometer (130-mile) border.

The work began on Wednesday with Polish soldiers specialized in demining carrying out preparatory work. It is due to be completed by the end of 2023.

Blaszczak said a recent decision by Russia's aviation authority to launch flights from the Middle East and North Africa to Kaliningrad led him to take measures that would strengthen security “by sealing this border."

A spokesman for the Border Guard agency, Konrad Szwed, told The Associated Press that the barrier would consist of an electric fence. There is currently no barrier along the border, but there are frequent patrols by border guards, he said.

Poland's border with Belarus became the site of a major migration crisis last year, with large numbers of people crossing illegally. Poland erected a steel wall on the border with Belarus that was completed in June.

Polish and other EU leaders accused the Belarusian government — which is allied with Russian President Vladimir Putin — of masterminding the migration in order to create chaos and division within the European Union.

___

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Editors' Picks

Credit: Seth Wenig

Exec: Trump Organization changed pay practices post-election15h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

State abruptly halts applications for rental assistance
12h ago

Credit: COMEDY CENTAL

The AJC live at ‘The Daily Show’ taping in Atlanta, night one
22h ago

Credit: TNS

Supreme Court: Graham must testify in Georgia Trump probe
15h ago

Credit: TNS

Supreme Court: Graham must testify in Georgia Trump probe
15h ago

Falcons trade Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Dean Marlowe to Bills
14h ago
The Latest
Turkey says Russia agrees to rejoin wartime grain deal
5m ago
N Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air-raid alert in South
11m ago
Gunman who wounded 2 Newark police officers remains at large
14m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia third, Tennessee No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings
9h ago
Kemp, Abrams haul in three times the campaign cash they did in 2018
13h ago
At 105 years old, she’s voted during good, bad and dangerous times
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top