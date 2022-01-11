Poland announces tax cuts meant to ease soaring inflation

The announcement comes as the government is facing strong criticism from individuals and professional groups over the complicated personal income tax system it launched on Jan. 1.

Morawiecki has said the “Polish Order” system will benefit most Poles, especially those with modest earnings, but January payouts to police and pensioners have been significantly lower than in December, drawing public ire.

The government has accused employers' accountants of incorrect calculations and promised equalizing payouts in the coming weeks.

Other anti-inflation tax cuts and aid for the hardest-hit households were announced in November and took effect on Dec. 20, costing the government some 10 billion zlotys ($2.5 billion.)

The state statistical office said consumer prices rose 8.6% in December compared with a year earlier, the highest rate since November 2000.