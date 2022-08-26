Poland and South Korea seal $5.8 billion military deal

Poland’s conservative government has worked to strengthen the country's armed forces in response to neighboring Russia’s aggression.

Poland, like other European nations and the United States, has sent military equipment to Ukraine during the 6-month war. The Polish government is seeking to replace of that equipment, including with U.S.-made Abrams tanks.

Under the deal with South Korea, Poland is purchasing 180 K2 Black Panther tanks made by Hyundai Rotem and worth $3.4 billion, along with 212 K9 Thunder howitzers made by Hanhwa Defense, worth $2.4 billion. The deal includes training, logistics and ammunition.

All of the items are expected to arrive by the end of 2025.

Poland and South Korea also plan to sign a deal this year for the purchase of 12 FA-50 planes, a light training and combat aircraft made jointly by Korea Aerospace and Lockheed Martin, according to Blaszczak.

Poland is also seeking a technology transfer so it can launch production domestically.

