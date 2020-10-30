Poland activists vow largest protest yet over abortion ban

Poland already had one of Europe's most restrictive laws, which was forged in 1993 between the political and Catholic church leaders of the time. It allowed abortion only in the cases of fetal defects, risk to the woman's health and incest or rape.

Last week's constitutional court ruling leaves only the woman's health or pregnancy resulting from crimes as legal reasons for abortion.

Health Ministry figures show that 1,110 legal abortions were carried out in Poland in 2019, mostly because of fetal defects.

Polish women seeking abortions get them in Germany or other nearby nations, or illegally in Poland.