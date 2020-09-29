Point scores, Lightning lead Stars 1-0 after 1st in Game 6

Tampa Bay had 11 of the first 12 shots Monday night, and nine of them came at 5-on-5. Dallas got its own power play at the end of the first, failing to score in the first 1:24 before the intermission.

Tampa Bay made two lineup changes after its Game 5 loss, with defenseman Zach Bogosian returning and replacing Jan Rutta and forward Alexander Volkov going in for Carter Verhaeghe. It's Volkov's career playoff debut and first NHL game since Feb. 13, bringing fresh legs to the Lightning in the third game in four nights.

Veteran defenseman Andrej Sekera played for the Stars two nights after blocking a shot and missing a period and a half before returning. Dallas is already without five regulars: forwards Roope Hintz, Radek Faksa and Blake Comeau, defenseman Stephen Johns and goaltender Ben Bishop.

The Lightning played again without injured captain Steven Stamkos, who was ruled out of the series Sunday. Stamkos' entire contribution this postseason was limited to 2:37 in Game 3 when he scored a goal before aggravating his injury.

“He did everything he could to get back and he did get back and unfortunately he couldn’t go any further,” Cooper said. “Hopefully the next time you see him on the ice is during a trophy presentation.”

