Pogacar rides to victory at COVID-defying Tour de France

On the 21st and final stage, a traditional procession where only riders not in the running for the podium chase the prestige of the stage victory in the finishing sprint to the line, the Tour was celebrating multiple victories.

First and foremost, for Pogacar, who left the race breathless by snatching away the overall lead from Slovenian countryman Primoz Roglic at the last possible opportunity, in a high-drama time trial on Saturday, the penultimate stage with the last real racing for the title.