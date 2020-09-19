Pogacar crushes Roglic to seal Tour de France title

Not since British riders Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome finished 1-2 at the 2012 Tour has one nation taken the top two spots.

But almost everyone — even Pogacar — had been expecting that Roglic would be rolling into Paris with the yellow jersey on his shoulders, on his way to becoming Slovenia's first ever winner. Roglic had taken the race lead on Stage 9 and held it all the way to Saturday, the worst day to lose it. He now trails Pogacar by 59 seconds.

"I cannot believe how hard it must be for him," Pogacar said. “He must be devastated. But that’s bike racing.”

Only a major mishap Sunday — highly unlikely — on what is traditionally a leisurely and ceremonial ride into Paris before the final sprint to the line will prevent Pogacar from taking over from 2019 winner Egan Bernal, who was 22, as the youngest post-war champion.

“I can't wait to cross the line in Paris,” Pogacar said.

Australian Richie Porte will complete the podium, having ridden his way from fourth to third overall in the time trial to the Planches des Belles Filles ski station in eastern France.

Stage winner and new overall leader, wearing the yellow jersey, celebrates with the mascot on the podium after stage 20 of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 36.2 kilometers (22.5 miles), from Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, France, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, who lost his overall leader's yellow jersey, competes during stage 20 of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 36.2 kilometers (22.5 miles), from Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, France, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic walks away after losing the overall leader's yellow jersey after stage 20 of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 36.2 kilometers (22.5 miles), from Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, France, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Christophe Petit-Tesson/Pool via AP) Credit: Christophe Petit-Tesson Credit: Christophe Petit-Tesson