Poet Yusef Komunyakaa to receive honorary Anisfeld-Wolf Award

NEW YORK (AP) — Poet Yusef Komunyakaa is to receive an Anisfeld-Wolf Award for lifetime achievement. Komunyakaa, 77, is known for such collections as "Neon Vernacular" and for exploring race, music and his Vietnam War experiences.

Announced Thursday, the Anisfeld-Wolf prizes are presented by the Cleveland Foundation and honor literature that "confronts racism and celebrates diversity."

“Komunyakaa has shaped contemporary poetry with a voice that is both unflinching and deeply evocative,” reads a statement from the foundation.