Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Poet Yusef Komunyakaa to receive honorary Anisfeld-Wolf Award

Poet Yusef Komunyakaa is to receive an Anisfeld-Wolf Award for lifetime achievement
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Poet Yusef Komunyakaa is to receive an Anisfeld-Wolf Award for lifetime achievement. Komunyakaa, 77, is known for such collections as "Neon Vernacular" and for exploring race, music and his Vietnam War experiences.

Announced Thursday, the Anisfeld-Wolf prizes are presented by the Cleveland Foundation and honor literature that "confronts racism and celebrates diversity."

“Komunyakaa has shaped contemporary poetry with a voice that is both unflinching and deeply evocative,” reads a statement from the foundation.

Danzy Senna's “Colored Television,” a satire about an author attempting to turn a failed novel into a TV series, won for fiction. The nonfiction prize went to John Swanson Jacobs' “The United States Governed By Six Hundred Thousand Despots: A True Story of Slavery; A Rediscovered Narrative, with a Full Biography,” and the poetry award was given to Janie Harrington's “Yard Show.” Tessa Hulls' “Feeding Ghosts” won for best memoir.

The winners will be formally honored at a ceremony in September.

The awards were established in 1935 by poet and philanthropist Edith Anisfeld Wolf. Previous recipients include Toni Morrison, Percival Everett and Jesmyn Ward.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Honoree Salman Rushdie attends the Authors Guild Foundation Dinner at Gotham Hall on Monday, April 7, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Robert Caro, Salman Rushdie and Sandra Cisneros honored by Authors Guild

Amber Ruffin, cut from White House correspondents dinner, will host PEN America gala

Maya Angelou memoir, Holocaust book are among those pulled from Naval Academy library in DEI purge

The Latest

Jennifer Vasquez Sura, the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia of Maryland, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador, speaks during a news conference at CASA's Multicultural Center in Hyattsville, Md., Friday, April 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

Supreme Court says Trump administration must work to bring back mistakenly deported Maryland man

1m ago

Where things stand for Trump in global tariff battle

2m ago

Israel releases 10 Palestinians detained from Gaza. They say they suffered abuse

7m ago

Featured

House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones confer before the annual State of the Judiciary Address to a joint session of the House and Senate on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Power struggle between Georgia House speaker and lieutenant governor spills into public

While there has always been friendly competition between chambers, this year showed the extent to which one leader was attempting to dominate the other.

Atlanta rehab center settles $77M lawsuit over discharged patient’s death

Nicholas Carusillo, 29, was killed on I-85 after being discharged from Metro Atlanta Recovery Residences

LIVE UPDATES

Arizona State amateur makes curious bathroom decision — in Rae’s Creek | Masters live updates

Masters live updates on Thursday from the first round at Augusta National

1h ago