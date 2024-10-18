Poet Naomi Shihab Nye receives $150,000 lifetime achievement award

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Shihab Nye is this year's winner of the Wallace Stevens Award, a $150,000 lifetime achievement honor named for the celebrated 20th century poet.

Nye's prize was announced Friday by the Academy of American Poets, which has previously given the award to Louise Glück, John Ashbery and Rita Dove among others. Nye, 72, is known for such collections as “Fuel,” “Yellow Queen” and “Grace Notes,” which came out this year.

“In a stunning spectrum of works published in a period beginning nearly fifty years ago, Naomi Shihab Nye has borne witness to the complexities of cultural difference that connect us as human beings, evidencing a firm commitment to the poet as bearer of light and hope," Academy Chancellor Afaa Michael Weaver said in a statement.