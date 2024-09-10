Poet Li-Young Lee receives $100,000 lifetime achievement prize from Poetry Foundation

NEW YORK (AP) — Poet Li-Young Lee has won a $100,000 lifetime achievement prize, and Carole Boston Weatherford has been named the new Young People's Poet Laureate, the Poetry Foundation announced Tuesday.

The Chicago-based nonprofit also awarded its $10,000 Pegasus award for criticism to Elizabeth Sarah Coles and its $25,000 Pegasus Award for Service in Poetry to Jen Benka, a poet and former president and executive director of the Academy of American Poets.

Lee, whose books include “The Dressing” and “The Invention of the Darling,” is this year's winner of the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize, which has previously been given to Adrienne Rich, W.S. Merwin and Joy Harjo, among others. The prize is named for the late pharmaceutical heir whose $100 million donation to Poetry magazine in 2002 led to the creation of the Poetry Foundation.