Poem structure: Edna St. Vincent Millay home gets face-lift

Funds have largely been raised through grants, Morris said, including multiple contributions from the Quimby Family Foundation.

The poet, who won her Pulitzer Prize in 1923, moved from Maine to New York City. Her husband managed her readings that were held across the country. She died in 1950.

Millay House Rockland hopes to begin renting the north side unit, where Millay was born, early in the new year.

Remaining work will be completed by the end of 2022, and Millay House Rockland will be partnering with the Rockland-based Ellis Beauregard Foundation to use the south side unit for a writer-in-residence program.

The home home was placed on the National Register of Historic Places but not because of its famous resident. It's because he home exemplifies duplexes built during the 19th century for the working class.