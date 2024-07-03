Nation & World News

Plum scores 34, Aces beat Fever 88-69 in front of fifth-largest crowd in WNBA history

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) takes the ball past Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the first half of an WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By W.G. RAMIREZ – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 34 points and the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Indiana Fever, 88-69, in front of the fifth-largest crowd in WNBA history on Tuesday night.

With an announced gathering of 20,366, the most-attended professional sporting event in T-Mobile Arena, home to the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, the two-time defending champion Aces won their fifth straight.

A’ja Wilson added 28 points and nine rebounds, while Jackie Young had 15 points and 10 assists. Kiah Stokes added 12 rebounds.

Indiana's All-Star contingent of Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark combined to score 54 points — 78.2% of the team's scoring. All three were named to the WNBA All-Star team that will play the U.S. Olympic team in Phoenix on July 20.

Plum, Wilson, Young and Chelsea Gray are all on Team USA.

Mitchell led the Fever with 23 points, while Clark finished with 13 points and 11 assists and Boston chipped in with 18 points and 11 rebounds. NaLyssa Smith had 14 rebounds for Indiana.

The Fever did their best to duplicate their comeback on Sunday, when they rallied from 15 down to beat Phoenix. After falling behind by as much as 11 early in the third quarter, the Fever rode the hot hand of Clark to draw closer.

After a dismal first half, Clark came in the third, hitting 3 of 5 from the floor while also keying a 12-6 run to start the quarter. The Fever trailed by four heading into the final quarter.

But the Aces opened the fourth quarter on a 14-0 run and never looked back. When Mitchell scored Indiana’s first points of the fourth it was too late.

UP NEXT

Fever: Host New York on Saturday.

Aces: Host Washington on Thursday

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, left, and Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, center, vie for a loose ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) is fouled by Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) during the first half of an WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) prepares for an WNBA basketball game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) defends against Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the first half of an WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin, left, and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, former teammates at the University of Iowa, chat on the court prior to a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark autographs a basketball for a fan before a WNBA basketball game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

