Plea deal in attacks on California Planned Parenthood clinic

Chamberlin, who was convicted in Arizona in 2012 of felony attempted transportation of a narcotic for sale, agreed on Nov. 23 to plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and forcible interference with the obtaining and provision of reproductive health services.

Chamberlin is scheduled to plead guilty on Dec. 19. He faces up to 10 years in prison for the gun violation and a year in prison for violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act..

“This is a big moment for Planned Parenthood health care providers and patients everywhere,” Sheri Bonner, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Pasadena & San Gabriel Valley said in a statement. “It sends a strong message that any harmful actions against our facilities warrant federal action and will not be tolerated.”

Chamberlin was represented by the federal public defender's office, which had no comment on the agreement.

Prosecutors said Chamberlin had tried to get rid of other firearms by selling four to a consignment store and transferring ownership of eight others to a neighbor. Items discovered during a subsequent search of his home included thousands of rounds of ammunition, a dozen BB guns and documents about Planned Parenthood.