Players make new proposal in 6th straight day of MLB talks

Players also withdrew their proposal that would cut revenue sharing by $30 million annually but kept its plan to give small-market teams an incentive to spend. The union changed its proposal to having the incentive money come from central revenue, which it estimates would cost a large-market club no more than $1 million in a year.

MLB asked to tie an amateur draft lottery to expanding the playoffs from 10 to 14 teams.

The union also kept its proposal to limit optional assignments to five annually.

Teams added that a committee comprised of six management officials, two union and one umpire be allowed to make in-field rules changes with 45 days' notice. Currently, management can only change rules with union consent or unilaterally with one year notice.

Owners still are proposing an international draft, which the union opposes.

After holding just six negotiating sessions on central economics from the start of the lockout through Feb. 19, the sides met for the sixth straight day at Roger Dean Stadium, the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Francisco Lindor, Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole and free agent reliever Andrew Miller were among the players at the talks. Baseball’s ninth work stoppage, it first since 1995, was in its 87th day.

The sides arrived at noon, an hour earlier than every previous session this year, then caucused for nearly 2 1/2 hours. The union held a Zoom session for its player representatives, about 30, which has been its deliberative method.

MLB has said that if there is not an agreement by the end of Monday, it would start canceling games because there will not be enough training time to play a full schedule.

After days of little progress, the sides neared agreement Friday on an amateur draft lottery during negotiations that included a surprise one-on-one meeting between Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark.

Players have not accepted Monday as a deadline and have suggested any missed games could be made up as part of doubleheaders, a method MLB said it will not agree to.

Once Monday passes, the length of the schedule would become yet another issue in the dispute along with possible lost pay and service time.

The union has told MLB if games are missed and salaries are lost, clubs should not expect players to agree to management’s proposals to expand the postseason and to allow advertisements on uniforms and helmets.

