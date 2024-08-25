Plate umpire Nick Mahrley exits game between Rockies and Yankees after broken bat hits his neck

NEW YORK (AP) — Plate umpire Nick Mahrley exited in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game between the New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies when he was hit in the neck by Giancarlo Stanton’s shattered bat.

Stanton’s bat broke when he hit a bloop single to left field. The barrel hit Mahrley on the left side of his mask, knocking it off.

Mahrley immediately fell down and was attended to by New York’s athletic training staff.