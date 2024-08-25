Nation & World News

Plate umpire Nick Mahrley exits game between Rockies and Yankees after broken bat hits his neck

Medical staff tend to umpire Nick Mahrley, center, after he was hit by a bat during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the New York Yankees, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Updated 4 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Plate umpire Nick Mahrley exited in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game between the New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies when he was hit in the neck by Giancarlo Stanton’s shattered bat.

Stanton’s bat broke when he hit a bloop single to left field. The barrel hit Mahrley on the left side of his mask, knocking it off.

Mahrley immediately fell down and was attended to by New York’s athletic training staff.

A medic came on the field and Mahrley was helped onto a stretcher as the crowd applauded.

The Yankees said Mahrley was undergoing a full battery of tests and being evaluated by the team's medical staff.

When play resumed, crew chief Marvin Hudson took over behind the plate. Second base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt moved from second base to first base.

The 41-year-old Mahrley worked 473 games as a callup umpire until becoming a full-time umpire before last season.

The Yankees held a 4-3 lead when Mahrley exited.

___

