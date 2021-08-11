Plant owner in talks with WVU to transfer shuttered facility

Viatris said in a statement that it had not received a viable proposal from within the pharmaceutical industry to keep the plant open. Viatris maintains research and development operations in Morgantown.

Executive Chairman Robert J. Coury said that given the site's location, possible uses and job potential, “we determined that pursuing formal discussions at this time with WVU and its affiliates is the absolute right next step to consider.”

Gov. Jim Justice said that if the negotiations pan out, WVU would work with the state Department of Economic Development to find potential companies to use the facility.

"WVU's goal is to grow jobs in northcentral West Virginia. This is a great announcement,” Justice said at a news conference.

The Republican governor said he wants to see the plant's 1,500 former workers find employment, too.

“These people were so good at their jobs," he said. "To let them die on the vine is just the wrong thing to do."