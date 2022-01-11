Planners of Jan. 6 Trump rally subpoenaed by House panel

Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, issued subpoenas to Andy Surabian and Arthur Schwartz, strategists who advised Donald Trump Jr., and Ross Worthington, a former White House official who the committee says helped draft former President Donald Trump's speech for the rally that directly preceded the Jan. 6 attack.

“We have reason to believe the individuals we’ve subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to join the more than 340 individuals who have spoken with the Select Committee as we push ahead to investigate this attack on our democracy and ensure nothing like this ever happens again," Thompson said in a letter Tuesday.