Planned Parenthood sues over transgender care investigation

By SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press
35 minutes ago
A lawsuit filed by Missouri’s Planned Parenthood reveals that the state's Republican attorney general is investigating gender-affirming care provided at the organization's St. Louis clinic

Associated Press (AP) — Missouri’s state attorney general is investigating gender-affirming care provided by Planned Parenthood, according to a lawsuit filed by the St. Louis health provider.

Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri sued Attorney General Andrew Bailey Friday in St. Louis Circuit Court, according to court documents.

Bailey's office demanded records from Planned Parenthood on March 14 as part of an investigation into treatments provided to transgender youths at an unrelated St. Louis clinic run by Washington University, the lawsuit claims.

Planned Parenthood argues in its lawsuit that its clinic has nothing to do with the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, which came under public scrutiny following allegations of mistreatment by a former employee.

Planned Parenthood is trying to block access to its records and asked Judge Elizabeth Hogan to tell Bailey he has no authority to investigate the clinic, which is inspected by the state health department.

A spokeswoman for Bailey did not immediately return Associated Press requests for comment Friday.

