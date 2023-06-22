X

Planned Parenthood, Emily's List and NARAL-Pro Choice America endorse Joe Biden in 2024 race

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By COLLEEN LONG, Associated Press
40 minutes ago
Three top reproductive rights groups are endorsing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for reelection in 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three top reproductive rights groups are endorsing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for reelection in 2024.

Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America and Emily's List are throwing their early support behind the reelection effort in part to highlight the importance of the issue for Democrats heading into the election year, leaders told the Associated Press on Thursday.

“I think that President Biden has been an incredibly valuable partner, along with Vice President Harris, in fighting back against the onslaught of attacks that we have seen,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

Biden's campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, said the president and vice president were proud to have earned the support of the groups. Since the decision last year by the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, “we have seen the horrifying impact that the extreme MAGA agenda has on women’s health,” she said, referring to Donald Trump's “Make America Great Again” slogan.

“MAGA Republicans’ promising a national abortion ban makes reelecting President Biden and Vice President Harris all the more important,” she said in a statement. The organizing power of the three groups was essential to Democrats' strong performance in the 2022 midterms, and it will be again, she said.

Biden has said he'll work to protect reproductive health care, including codifying abortion rights in federal law.

Since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion, 22 states have passed either a ban or highly restrictive policies on abortion. Other states, though, have expanded access to abortion care. The Biden administration has brought together leaders from all 50 states to talk strategy on how to expand access and work together to help people in more restrictive states.

For Emily's List, an advocacy group for Democratic female candidates, Harris is a powerful symbol, said president Laphonza Butler.

“She is the highest serving woman who has broken the hard glass ceiling of representing women in the White House,” Butler said. “This is the administration using every bully pulpit it can to advance reproductive health and freedom across the country. ”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nedra Rhone

RHONE ON THE ROAD: Tubman Museum honors achievements of Black Americans3h ago

Credit: Larkin House

NEW: Georgia’s divisive concepts law allegedly cause for Cobb teacher’s leave
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta point-in-time survey says homelessness up over last year
2h ago

Credit: Family Photo

Year after fatal rodeo accident in NW Georgia, young woman’s memory is honored
1h ago

Credit: Family Photo

Year after fatal rodeo accident in NW Georgia, young woman’s memory is honored
1h ago

Operation Heatwave aims to continue reduction of gangs and violent crime in Atlanta
3h ago
The Latest
Biden and Modi cheer booming economic ties in visit that also reckoned with India's...
8m ago
GOP releases whistleblower testimonies from ex-IRS agents in Hunter Biden case
10m ago
First gene therapy for deadly form of muscular dystrophy gets FDA approval for young kids
15m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Jesse Chavez is an unlikely and irresistible All-Star candidate
WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top