Planes in Florida close call were cleared to use same runway

The NTSB is investigating six recent events involving conflicting runway use. The board did not start any similar investigations in 2022 and only two in 2021, according to a spokesman.

Overall runway incursions, as they are called, are lower in the last six months than the same period last year, according to FAA figures, but those include the vast majority of incidents that are deemed low- or no-risk.

In Sarasota, a controller cleared the American Airlines flight to land on runway 14 when the plane was about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the airport. When it was about 3 miles (5 kilometers) out, the controller cleared the Air Canada Rouge plane to take off from the same runway.

The American crew elected to cancel their landing, turn to the right and return to land. No injuries were reported.