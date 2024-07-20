Nation & World News

Plane crash near Ohio airport kills 3; federal authorities investigating

Authorities say a plane trying to make an emergency landing at an airport in northeastern Ohio crashed, killing all three people aboard
27 minutes ago

VIENNA, Ohio (AP) — A plane trying to make an emergency landing at an airport in northeastern Ohio crashed, killing all three people aboard, authorities said.

The twin-engine Beechcraft 60 went down near the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Ohio at about 6:45 p.m. Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol post in Trumbull County, which was notified shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, said the crash just north of the airport killed the pilot and two passengers. The families of the victims have been notified and names are to be released later, an official said.

“A mechanical failure is suspected and the aircraft was reported as attempting to make an emergency landing" before it went down “near one of the runways” in Fowler Township, the Warren post of the highway patrol said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

Anthony Trevena, executive director of the Western Reserve Port Authority, said the plane had come from Plattsburgh, New York, but officials didn't immediately know where it was headed. He said he had been told that the victims were a man, a woman and a child.

Trevena said it appeared that the plane's left engine had failed, and it missed the approach to land and circled back to approach again but went out of control and crashed near the north end of the runway. Firefighters with the Youngstown Air Reserve station at the airport worked with local emergency responders to control the resulting fire, he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, the FAA said in a statement. State troopers are being assisted at the scene by local police and fire units and the county sheriff's office, the highway patrol said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Black churches are seeing the uncertainty of the Democratic Party dampen voter enthusiasm

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fani Willis’ marquee cases against Donald Trump and Young Thug are thrown into chaos

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia politicians are wrestling with a presidential race at a crossroads

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Dream’s Allisha Gray wins 3-point, skills competitions at WNBA All-Star event

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Dream’s Allisha Gray wins 3-point, skills competitions at WNBA All-Star event

Credit: AP

Moon fests, moon movie and even a full moon mark 55th anniversary of Apollo 11 landing
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump holds first rally after assassination attempt with his new running mate, Vance, by...
5m ago
Beyond Biden, Democrats are split over who would be next —VP Harris or launch a 'mini...
13m ago
James hits game winner with 8 seconds left, US avoids upset and escapes South Sudan...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

No need to leave the city: play tourist in Atlanta
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow latest election updates