Pivetta has no-hitter for Red Sox through 6 against Rays

Pivetta retired his first nine batters before Brandon Lowe walked leading off the fourth. The right-hander issued his second free pass to Yandy Díaz with one out in the fifth, one batter before right fielder Hunter Renfroe made a leaping catch on the warning track to take away an extra-base hit from Ji-Man Choi.

Lowe also reached base in the sixth with two outs when he was hit by a pitch.