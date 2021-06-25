ajc logo
Pivetta has no-hitter for Red Sox through 6 against Rays

Boston Red Sox's Nick Pivetta goes into his windup against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 24, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Boston Red Sox's Nick Pivetta goes into his windup against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 24, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Boston Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta has a no-hitter through six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta has a no-hitter through six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night.

Pivetta retired his first nine batters before Brandon Lowe walked leading off the fourth. The right-hander issued his second free pass to Yandy Díaz with one out in the fifth, one batter before right fielder Hunter Renfroe made a leaping catch on the warning track to take away an extra-base hit from Ji-Man Choi.

Lowe also reached base in the sixth with two outs when he was hit by a pitch.

Tampa Bay starter Michael Wacha took a no-hitter into the fifth before Christian Vázquez got the game’s first hit with two outs when he lifted a soft fly ball to center field on a half-swing against an 88 mph changeup.

Pivetta has eight strikeouts and two walks. He's thrown 85 pitches.

The game was scoreless through six innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

