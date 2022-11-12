ajc logo
X

Pitt gets two pick 6s in 16 seconds against Virginia

National & World News
By HANK KURZ Jr., Associated Press
Updated 6 hours ago
Pittsburgh got off to as fast a start as a defense can at Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Pittsburgh got off to an exceedingly quick start Saturday at Virginia, returning passes by Brennan Armstrong on the first two plays from scrimmage for touchdowns.

“That's how you start fast on defense,” Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi said. He added that he's seen games start with an interception return for a touchdown, but had never two pick-sixes in a row, and credited “great, great plays by both those guys.”

M.J. Devonshire did the trick first, jumping in front of a pass near the Panthers' sideline and scampering easily 29 yards for the score at the 14:55 mark.

“It was fun getting out there to ball out with my teammates," Devonshire said. "My teammate Calijah (Kancey) got on me about going out there and doing my job last week so I had to make up for that. I told him I got him, so I had to show him that I did have him.”

After a second touchback, Armstrong tried throwing deeper, also near the Pitt sideline, and Marquis Williams jumped in front of that one and took it 39 yards for a touchdown.

“It was a dream come true,” Williams said of the fast start.

After 16 seconds, the Panthers led 14-0 and Virginia fans were booing.

Anticipating a lot of blitzing from Pittsburgh, the Virginia coaches had tried to adjust.

“(Brennan) was trying to get some things out of his hands, quick, early in the game, and unfortunately it didn't go our way,” offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said.

The Cavaliers' third series started with a handoff from Armstrong to Mike Hollins, and sarcastic cheers erupted even though the play went for no gain.

The double pick-6 marked the first time Pittsburgh has returned two interceptions for a touchdown in a game since 2006 — also against the Cavaliers in a 38-13 victory.

Saturday was the first time Virginia has allowed two interception returns for a touchdown in the same game since 2015, when Boise State did it in a 56-14 rout.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech ‘still growing’ but blowout loss to Miami is a bummer1h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Breakdown: Miami 35, Georgia Tech 14
58m ago

First-round highlights: Brooks, Brunswick out; North Atlanta, 2 others win 1st playoff...
23h ago

High school football state playoff scoreboard

High school football state playoff scoreboard

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

‘Now pitching for the Atlanta Braves - Jacob deGrom?’
The Latest

Credit: Gregory Bull

Democrat wins top Nevada elections job over election denier
15m ago
Why the AP called control of the US Senate for the Democrats
19m ago
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Gregory Bull

Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
1h ago
GHSA football state championship schedule/scores
How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top