Pitt gets two pick 6s in 16 seconds against Virginia

“It was a dream come true,” Williams said of the fast start.

After 16 seconds, the Panthers led 14-0 and Virginia fans were booing.

Anticipating a lot of blitzing from Pittsburgh, the Virginia coaches had tried to adjust.

“(Brennan) was trying to get some things out of his hands, quick, early in the game, and unfortunately it didn't go our way,” offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said.

The Cavaliers' third series started with a handoff from Armstrong to Mike Hollins, and sarcastic cheers erupted even though the play went for no gain.

The double pick-6 marked the first time Pittsburgh has returned two interceptions for a touchdown in a game since 2006 — also against the Cavaliers in a 38-13 victory.

Saturday was the first time Virginia has allowed two interception returns for a touchdown in the same game since 2015, when Boise State did it in a 56-14 rout.

