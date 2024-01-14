Pistons send Bagley and Livers to Wizards for Gallinari and Muscala, AP source says

The Detroit Pistons agreed to trade Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Livers to the Washington Wizards on Sunday for Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The Pistons also will send two future draft picks to Washington, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal was still pending NBA approval.

ESPN first reported the trade, which was later confirmed by several other outlets.