Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Pistons beat East-leading Cavaliers 133-122 and lock down 1st winning season since 2016

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a season-high 32 points and the Detroit Pistons beat the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers 133-122 on Friday night to guarantee their first winning season since 2016
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
By DAVE HOGG – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a season-high 32 points and the Detroit Pistons beat the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers 133-122 on Friday night to guarantee their first winning season since 2016.

Detroit withstood a 38-point performance by Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell, who scored 22 in the fourth quarter.

The Pistons (42-32) played without Cade Cunningham (calf) and were still able to end a 12-game losing streak against Cleveland.

Dennis Schroder started for Cunningham and had 16 points and 10 assists. Jalen Duren added 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Ausur Thompson contributed 18 points and 10 boards for Detroit, which failed to win 25 games in the last five seasons.

The Pistons have eight regular-season games remaining. With three more wins, Detroit could reach 45 victories for the first time since going 59-23 in 2007-08 — also the last season it won a playoff game.

Darius Garland had 21 points for Cleveland, which hadn't lost to the Pistons since Feb. 24, 2022, when current Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff was in charge of the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers trailed 108-89 with 8:56 to play and closed within 119-117 on Mitchell's 3-pointer with 3:31 left. Detroit answered with a 12-1 run to close out the win.

Takeaways

Cavaliers: Are a victory away from their first 60-win season since 2009-10.

Pistons: Cunningham missed his third straight game and is listed as day-to-day.

Key moment

Hardaway had 10 points as the Pistons started the second half with a 13-4 run to take a 76-62 lead. The Pistons finished the quarter with a 38-25 advantage for an 18-point lead heading into the fourth.

Key stat

The Pistons had a 25-6 advantage in fast-break points.

Up next

Both teams play Monday. Cleveland hosts the Los Angeles Clippers, and Detroit is at Minnesota in the opener of a three-game trip.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, left, drives against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, right, grabs a rebound away from Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) goes to the basket past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) is guarded by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) while taking a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) takes a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Detroit Pistons forward Simone Fontecchio (19) looks to shoot against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) dunks past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Javonte Green (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves into Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Credit: AP

LeBron James beats buzzer with tip to lift Lakers past Pacers and keep record streak alive

Herro scores 36, Heat shake off slow start to beat Hawks 122-112 for 3rd consecutive victory

Josh Giddey's halfcourt heave at the buzzer gives Bulls 119-117 win over the Lakers

The Latest

Rescuers walk at the site of a high-rise building under construction that collapsed after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Major earthquakes strike Myanmar and Thailand

11m ago

Alysa Liu delivers the US its first women's figure skating world championship in nearly 2 decades

11m ago

Trump commutes the sentence of Ozy Media co-founder Carlos Watson in financial conspiracy case

14m ago

Featured

Georgia Power's Plant Bowen in Cartersville is shown in this 2015 photo. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Power grilled about possible gas units not mentioned in long-range plan

Georgia Power this week defended plans to continuing to burn coal to serve data centers and faced questions about the transparency of its pursuit of new gas units.

Georgia backs off THC drink ban, instead allowing sales in liquor stores

THC-infused drinks won't be banned in Georgia under a bill moving toward final votes. Instead, THC drinks could be sold in liquor stores as well as existing hemp retailers.

Is Young Thug back outside? Atlanta rapper to headline another festival

Atlanta rapper Young Thug will headline festivals in Chicago and Belgium this summer, and teased new music under the name UY Scuti.