1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Cobb
Pirates' Skenes has pitched 6 no-hit innings in his 2nd major league start against the Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes has pitched six no-hit innings in his second major league start against the Chicago Cubs
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes gets the ball back between batters the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, May 17, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

18 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes has pitched six no-hit innings in his second major league start against the Chicago Cubs.

Skenes, one of baseball's top prospects, has struck out 11, including his first seven batters on a sunny Friday at Wrigley Field. He has thrown 100 pitches, 67 for strikes.

The Pirates have an 8-0 lead.

Michael Busch walked in the fifth for Chicago's only baserunner so far. Christopher Morel led off the fifth with a routine fly ball to left that Bryan Reynolds hauled in just shy of the warning track.

Skenes, who turns 22 on May 29, was selected by Pittsburgh with the No. 1 overall pick in last year's amateur draft. He helped LSU win the national championship before agreeing to a contract with the Pirates that included a $9.2 million signing bonus.

He had a 0.99 ERA in seven starts with Triple-A Indianapolis when he was brought up by the Pirates last weekend. He pitched four innings of three-run ball in his major league debut against Chicago, striking out seven and walking two.

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes looks out from the dugout in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, May 17, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes walks through the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, May 17, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

