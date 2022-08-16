ajc logo
Pirates' Castro suspended 1 game for phone flap, he appeals

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Rodolfo Castro slides over to make a catch on a liner hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Rodolfo Castro slides over to make a catch on a liner hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for having a cellphone in his back pocket during a game last week.

The penalty, which included an undisclosed fine, had been set to take effect Tuesday night when the Pirates hosted Boston. The 23-year-old Castro appealed the penalty and can play until the process is complete.

Castro's phone flew from his pocket when he made a head-first dive into third base at Arizona on Aug. 9.

The play drew plenty of attention at the ballpark and beyond in the sports world. Many cringed while others laughed it off as the video clip was seen by millions.

Castro apologized after the game, saying it was an honest mistake. He said he put his oven mitt-like sliding glove in his pocket and forgot about the phone, which now had some cushion.

“I just remember getting dressed, putting my pants on, getting something to eat, using the restroom,” Castro said through a translator after the Pirates lost 6-4 to Arizona. “Never did it ever cross my mind that I still had my cellphone on me.”

MLB has cracked down on technology use by players in the wake of the Houston Astros' cheating scandal. The Astros used live TV feeds to steal opposing teams’ signs on the way to winning the 2017 World Series championship and part of the subsequent season.

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and then-manager A.J. Hinch were suspended for the 2020 season. The Astros also were fined $5 million and forfeited their first- and second-round picks in 2020 and 2021.

Castro is hitting .239 in 27 games in his second major league season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates' Rodolfo Castro reacts after making the last out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Phoenix. Called up from Triple-A Indianapolis before the game, Castro slid headfirst into third in the fourth inning against the Diamondbacks and had his phone fly out of his back pocket. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Pittsburgh Pirates' Rodolfo Castro reacts after making the last out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Phoenix. Called up from Triple-A Indianapolis before the game, Castro slid headfirst into third in the fourth inning against the Diamondbacks and had his phone fly out of his back pocket. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Pittsburgh Pirates' Rodolfo Castro reacts after making the last out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Phoenix. Called up from Triple-A Indianapolis before the game, Castro slid headfirst into third in the fourth inning against the Diamondbacks and had his phone fly out of his back pocket. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Rodolfo Castro (14) cannot reach an RBI double hit by San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Rodolfo Castro (14) cannot reach an RBI double hit by San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Rodolfo Castro (14) cannot reach an RBI double hit by San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

