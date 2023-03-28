X

Pirates board oil tanker with 16 crew in Gulf of Guinea

National & World News
By SAM MEDNICK and JAN M. OLSEN, Associated Press
2 hours ago
Pirates have boarded a Liberian-flagged tanker oil tanker with 16 crew members in the Gulf of Guinea

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Pirates have boarded a Liberian-flagged oil tanker with 16 crew members in West Africa's Gulf of Guinea, the Danish vessel owner said Tuesday.

The attack took place southwest of Port Pointe-Noire, Congo.

The Monjasa Reformer “experienced an emergency situation” late Saturday, Monjasa, the Denmark-based company that owns the ship, said in a statement.

The crew sought refuge in a citadel — a safe area on the ship — in line with the on board anti-piracy emergency protocol, said company spokesman Thorstein Andreasen.

The nationalities of the crew members and the pirates were not immediately known. Communication channels with the ship are down and international authorities have been alerted, said the statement.

The exact location of the tanker is not known. The last position was transmitted Sunday without any updates since, said Martin Kelly, senior analyst with the London-based EOS Risk group, a security company operating in the area.

The Gulf of Guinea is the world’s most dangerous spot for attacks on ships. In June, the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution strongly condemning piracy, armed robbery and hostage-taking in the area. This hijacking took place further south in an area that is not typically attacked by pirates.

“This is worrying since it’s rare in this area compared to the Gulf of Guinea, for example, where multiple ship hijackings take place every year," said Rida Lyammouri, senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South, a Moroccan-based think tank.

“Hopefully we are not witnessing a new trend and (this) is just an isolated incident. This also could be explained by increased security measures in the Gulf of Guinea and pirates are looking into new areas of operations,” he said.

___

Olsen reported from Copenhagen, Denmark.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 20236h ago

Credit: NATALIE CAUDILL

Jurors acquit four accused of massive health care fraud
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Axel Lowe, original 99X member, departs a revived version of the station without warning
5h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

GBI investigating after video shows Glynn County teen being tortured
1h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

GBI investigating after video shows Glynn County teen being tortured
1h ago

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff Office

Man gets 85 years for assaulting employees in rampage at Cobb staffing agency
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Israel's Netanyahu may have tough time saving judicial plan
2m ago
Man accused of stabbing Senate staffer after prison release
3m ago
Harris, in Africa, confronts painful past, envisions future
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2023
6h ago
Atlanta Community Food Bank serves its one billionth meal
4h ago
Hope still abides in tight-knit West Point area after another severe storm
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top