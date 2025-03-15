Breaking: Crews respond to water main break in Buckhead
Pirates announce ace Paul Skenes will start on opening day at Miami

Paul Skenes is going to start for the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day
FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes stands in the dugout before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, FIle)

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Paul Skenes is going to start for the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day.

Pretty easy call for manager Derek Shelton.

Skenes is coming off a dominant performance in his first season in the majors. The 22-year-old right-hander went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts for Pittsburgh in 2024, winning the NL Rookie of the Year award.

The Pirates posted a video on social media on Saturday that showed Shelton informing Skenes of his decision.

In the video, Skenes walks into Shelton's office and answers a couple questions about how his bullpen went and how he was feeling. Shelton later got up from behind his desk and informed Skenes he would be starting March 27 at Miami. He shook hands with Skenes and gave him a hug.

“Congrats, brother,” Shelton said to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

“Appreciate it,” Skenes responded.

The 22-year-old Skenes has been working on incorporating a cutter and a running two-seam fastball to go along with his blazing four-seam fastball.

FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

