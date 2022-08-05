ajc logo
X

Pipeline developer pleads no contest in Pa. pollution cases

National & World News
By MICHAEL RUBINKAM, Associated Press
9 minutes ago
The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia has pleaded no contest to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles.

Dallas-based Energy Transfer Operating agreed to independent testing of homeowners' water and promised to remediate contamination in a settlement of two separate criminal cases brought by the Pennsylvania attorney general. Under a plea deal, the company will also pay $10 million to restore watersheds and streams along the route of its Mariner East pipeline network.

A judge heard and approved the plea at a hearing in Harrisburg on Friday.

The company's Mariner East 1, Mariner East 2 and Mariner East 2X pipelines are designed to carry propane, ethane and butane from the Marcellus and Utica Shale gas fields to a refinery processing center and export terminal in Marcus Hook, a suburb of Philadelphia. Construction wrapped in February.

Mariner East has been one of the most penalized projects in state history. The owner has racked up tens of millions of dollars in civil penalties and state regulators repeatedly have halted construction over environmental contamination.

The attorney general stepped in last October, charging Energy Transfer with illegally releasing industrial waste at 22 sites in 11 counties and willfully failing to report spills to state environmental regulators. The company fouled the drinking water of at least 150 families statewide, prosecutors have said.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat running for governor in the November election, planned a news conference Friday afternoon. An email was sent to Energy Transfer seeking comment on the plea deal.

Residents who live near the pipeline and some state lawmakers have said Mariner East should be shut down entirely in light of the criminal charges, but the administration of outgoing Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has long ignored such calls to pull the plug.

Friday's plea deal also resolves a separate criminal case involving the Revolution pipeline, a 42-mile pipeline near Pittsburgh that runs from Butler County to a natural gas processing plant in Washington County. In that case, prosecutors alleged Energy Transfer's negligence led to a 2018 gas explosion and fire that destroyed a home, a barn and several cars, collapsed six high-voltage transmission towers and prompted an evacuation.

Energy Transfer pleaded no contest to 14 criminal counts in the Mariner East case and to nine criminal counts in the Revolution case.

Editors' Picks
Federal judge rules PSC election ‘unlawfully dilutes’ Black voting power2h ago
Middle Georgia school bus driver killed, 2 children injured in morning crash
55m ago
Bradley’s Buzz: Game 1 to the Mets, who mightn’t be the same old Mets
1h ago
UPDATE: Father, son rescued after plunging off I-85 flyover bridge in SW Atlanta
30m ago
UPDATE: Father, son rescued after plunging off I-85 flyover bridge in SW Atlanta
30m ago
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
4h ago
The Latest
Hourly workers still have leverage as US hiring booms
3m ago
Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race
6m ago
Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention
10m ago
Featured
Rose-Mary Borot pumps gas in Decatur in April, as prices were rising toward record highs they would hit later in the spring. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Updated Atlanta gas prices including a gas price map
3h ago
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top