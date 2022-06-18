Pioneering pop music chart analyst Joel Whitburn dies at 82

He kept it up even after getting a job at RCA doing record distribution in the mid ’60 and then decided to devote himself full-time to his research, founding Record Research and publishing his findings in the company's first release, “Top Pop Singles in 1970.”

Whitburn had a licensing agreement with Billboard to publish his work and paid the magazine a royalty. “Billboard could not have asked for a better representative to document the history of our charts than Joel Whitburn,” said Silvio Pietroluongo, Billboard‘s SVP of Charts & Data Development.

Whitburn also was a collector and kept 150,000 singles, albums and CDs, including every record ever listed in the Billboard Hot 100. He is survived by his wife, Fran, and their daughter, Kim Bloxdorf.

