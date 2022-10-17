ajc logo
X

Pilots at Germany's Eurowings start 3-day strike

National & World News
17 minutes ago
Pilots at Eurowings, the German airline Lufthansa’s budget subsidiary, have started their second strike this month in a dispute over working conditions

BERLIN (AP) — Pilots at Eurowings, German airline Lufthansa's budget subsidiary, have started their second strike this month in a dispute over working conditions.

The Vereinigung Cockpit union called pilots out on a three-day strike starting Monday morning.

Despite the walkout, Eurowings said it expected more than 230 of Monday’s planned 400 services to go ahead as usual. Flights operated by Austrian subsidiary Eurowings Europe and by Eurowings Discover, which flies from Frankfurt and Munich, weren't affected.

At Duesseldorf airport, however, 102 of the day's scheduled 171 Eurowings flights were canceled, German news agency dpa reported.

Pilots are asking for the maximum number of flying hours to be reduced. They previously staged a one-day strike on Oct. 6. Eurowings described the latest strike as disproportionate and irresponsible.

Strikes at parent company Lufthansa were called off last month after the airline and union reached a pay deal to address the effects of inflation.

Credit: Bodo Marks

Credit: Bodo Marks

Editors' Picks

Credit: GPB/Atlanta Press Club

Walker’s empty lectern co-stars in Senate debate with Warnock, Oliver6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

In first NFL start, Troy Andersen delivers for Falcons
7h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Alex Anthopoulos on Braves’ free agents: ‘We’d love to have all these guys back’
10h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

What went wrong for the Braves in the NLDS against the Phillies?
11h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

What went wrong for the Braves in the NLDS against the Phillies?
11h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marcus Mariota leads Falcons over heavily favored 49ers 28-14
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Ukraine: Explosions rock Kyiv, struck by waves of drones
23m ago
Asian shares mixed as markets eye China meeting
24m ago
Official: China mining more coal but increasing wind, solar
31m ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates begin Sunday
DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top