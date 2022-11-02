Pilot union rejects American Airlines offer, seeks more pay

The decision by the union at American followed overwhelming rejection by United Airlines pilots of an offer including pay raises totaling 14.5% over 18 months, and a strike-authorization vote by Delta Air Lines pilots. Both groups are represented by the Air Line Pilots Association.

Taken together, the developments at the nation's three largest airlines show labor's resolve to get the best possible contract while the airline industry is struggling with pilot shortages at smaller regional carriers. Pilots at Southwest, the nation's fourth-biggest airline, are also negotiating a new contract.

Pilots from several airlines have picketed at airports in recent months, but federal law prohibits airline workers from striking unless federal mediators determine that further negotiations are pointless — which hasn't happened at any of the carriers. Even then, Congress and the president can intervene to stop a walkout.

In 1997, President Bill Clinton ordered American Airlines pilots to keep flying minutes after a strike deadline passed. In 2010, pilots at Spirit Airlines went on strike for several days over pay before negotiators for the union and airline settled the dispute.