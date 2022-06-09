BreakingNews
More Americans apply for jobless benefits last week
ajc logo
X

Picture book by Sen. Raphael Warnock coming in November

This cover image released by Philomel shows "Put Your Shoes On & Get Ready" by Raphael G. Warnock. The Georgia senator will have a children’s book out this fall, a picture story based on his being one of 12 siblings. Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Thursday that Warnock’s “Put On Your Shoes and Get Ready!” will be published Nov. 15. (Philomel via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
This cover image released by Philomel shows "Put Your Shoes On & Get Ready" by Raphael G. Warnock. The Georgia senator will have a children’s book out this fall, a picture story based on his being one of 12 siblings. Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Thursday that Warnock’s “Put On Your Shoes and Get Ready!” will be published Nov. 15. (Philomel via AP)

National & World News
39 minutes ago
U.S. Sen. Raphael G

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Sen. Raphael G. Warnock will have a children's book out this fall, a picture story based on his being one of 12 siblings.

Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Thursday that Warnock's “Put On Your Shoes and Get Ready!” will be published Nov. 15.

"Growing up, my father told me and my siblings, every day, that we had to put on our shoes and get ready for what was in store," Warnock, a Georgia Democrat who is running for re-election, said in a statement. Whether it was church shoes on Sundays or basketball shoes for my brother, cheerleading shoes for my sister, or marching band shoes for me, no matter what else was going on, we put on our shoes and went out into the world and made things happen."

TeMika Grooms will provide illustrations for the book.

Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, is Georgia's first Black senator. His memoir “A Way Out of No Way” will be released next week.

Editors' Picks
Opinion: Educators should discuss gender and sexuality in classrooms2h ago
Shunned by top officials, Georgia GOP pivots to Marjorie Taylor Greene
3h ago
Anchor Shiba Russell leaving 11Alive after six years
18h ago
Northside Hospital fined over $1M for failure to share medical prices
14h ago
Northside Hospital fined over $1M for failure to share medical prices
14h ago
Braves’ Adam Duvall: ‘I didn’t feel like I just forgot how to hit overnight’
17h ago
The Latest
Grammys add new categories, including songwriter of the year
7m ago
Oklahoma hits record 6 HRs at WCWS in 16-1 rout of Texas
9m ago
10 killed, 3 missing in central China flooding
9m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top