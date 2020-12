Pick 4: INTs send Wisconsin past Wake in Duke's Mayo Bowl

Scott Nelson had a 60-yard interception return and Collin Wilder returned a pick 72 yards to set up short TD runs that gave the Badgers a 42-21 lead, resulting in Hartman getting benched. Jack Sanborn had 11 tackles and an interception and was named MVP of the game.

“We've been facing a lot of adversity this year. ... and to finish this thing out with this group, it means the world,” Sanborn said.

Hartman finished 20 of 37 passing for 318 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

“All of a sudden the dam opened the floodgates and wow, I never thought we would lose a game like that,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clausen said.

Clausen said he felt Hartman was telegraphing his passes.

“I think he held on to targets too long and Wisconsin broke on his eyes and his arm actions,” Clausen said.

Wake Forest (4-5) outgained Wisconsin 518-266 on offense, but the Badgers had 176 return yards off interceptions.

Hartman threw three touchdown passes to Jacquarii Roberson to give the Demon Deacons a 21-14 lead early in the third quarter against the nation's No. 1-ranked defense.

The game was played in front of no fans other than family and friends due to the coronavirus pandemic.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wake Forest: Hartman seemed to implode after playing a really nice first half. The redshirt sophomore should learn from his rough day against the Badgers.

Wisconsin: Mertz appears to have solidified his role as the team's starting quarterback moving forward. He had struggled down the stretch with five interceptions and one touchdown in his previous four games. But it's been hard to fully evaluate his play since he's been missing his two top wideouts, Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons are slated to open their 2021 season with a Sept. 4 home game against Old Dominion.

Wisconsin: The Badgers will need to add some weapons for Mertz heading into next season. They open at home against Big Ten foe Penn State on on Sept. 4.

Wake Forest linebacker Nick Andersen, left, breaks up a pass meant for Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson, right, during the first quarter of the Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Jeff Siner/The News & Observer via AP)

Wake Forest wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson tumbles into the end zone for a touchdown as Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson, right, falls to the turf during the Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Jeff Siner/The News & Observer via AP)

Wake Forest defenders converges on Wisconsin running back Garrett Groshek, left, during the second quarter of the Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Jeff Siner/The News & Observer via AP)

Wake Forest wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson, center, fights his way to the goal line for a touchdown as a Wisconsin defender attempts to make the tackle during the Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Jeff Siner/The News & Observer via AP)