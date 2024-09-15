Piastri wins F1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix after late crash knocked out Perez and Sainz

“That was probably the most stressful afternoon of my life,” Piastri, who took his second career win, told his team over the radio just after the race.

Norris was following close behind Sainz and Perez when they crashed and recounted the experience of driving into flying debris.

"Driving full gas into a into a wall of carbon fiber on the penultimate lap, I mean that was pretty crazy," he said. “You couldn't see anything.”

Leclerc has started on pole for the last four races in a row in Azerbaijan but hasn't won any of them. “Not obviously another great day for the team,” was how he summed up Ferrari's race.

Norris finished fourth after overtaking Verstappen late in the race. Norris started 15th but limited the damage to his championship chances with quick early overtakes and smart strategy, before Perez and Sainz's crash lifted him further up.

Norris may have started the race in defensive mode but instead ended up taking a further three points out of Verstappen’s lead, which still stands at a formidable 59 points with seven rounds of the championship remaining.

Fernando Alonso was sixth for Aston Martin, while Alexander Albon took seventh for Williams.

Albon's rookie teammate Franco Colapinto took eighth in only his second race in F1, becoming the first Argentinian driver to score points since Carlos Reutemann in 1982. The driver he replaced at Williams last month, American Logan Sargeant, hadn't scored a point this season.

Lewis Hamilton was ninth after starting the race from the pit lane due to changing car parts, and 19-year-old Oliver Bearman — also in his second career F1 race — was 10th as a stand-in at Haas for the suspended Kevin Magnussen, beating his far more experienced teammate Nico Hulkenberg.

