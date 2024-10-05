Photos: A visual look at Trump's return to Pennsylvania for a rally at site of assassination attempt

Exclusive: VIDEO | After Hurricane Helene, Recovery and Reunion in Western North Carolina
Thousands of supporters returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday to rally around Donald Trump at the same site where a gunman tried to assassinate him in July
The campaign rally site is seen near sunrise before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

The campaign rally site is seen near sunrise before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
By The Associated Press
Updated 41 minutes ago

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Thousands of supporters returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday to rally around Donald Trump at the same site where a gunman tried to assassinate him in July.

Trump's campaign predicted that tens of thousands would attend the event, billed as a “tribute to the American spirit," and hundreds were lining up as the sun rose. Speakers who took the stage ahead of the GOP nominee — who has characterized his return as a fulfillment of “an obligation” to Butler — recalled the details of the July 13 shooting, praised the former president's courage and said God protected him that day, something Trump has also suggested about his surviving the attempt.

There were numerous references and tributes to Corey Comperatore, who died at the July rally as he shielded family members from gunfire. His fireman's jacket was set up on display surrounded by flowers, an artist created a patriotic rendering of the former fire chief live on stage, and Comperatore's sisters wiped tears from their eyes as their brother was honored from the stage.

A visibly heightened security presence surrounded the site, with men in camouflage uniforms stationed on roofs with large guns. The building from which shots were fired in July was completely obscured by tractor-trailers, a large grassy perimeter and a fence, featuring Trump’s image from the previous rally. Other tweaks included most bleacher seats being arranged at the sides, rather behind the stage.

A supporter of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump waits in line to enter a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump wait to enter a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

A supporter of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump waves a flag before a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

A U.S. Secret Service agent looks at the site before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show, the site where a gunman tried to assassinate him in July, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Supporters arrive before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Supporters wait to go through security as they arrive before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Law enforcement monitors the site before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Supporters arrive before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show, the site where a gunman tried to assassinate him in July, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Supporters arrive before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

A supporter arrives before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

A supporter arrives before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Supporters arrive before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Supporters arrive before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Attendees stand during the Pledge of Allegiance before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump boards his plane at West Palm Beach International Airport, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla., as he travels to a campaign rally in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Supporters arrive before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Kelly Comperatore-Meeder, left, and Dawn Comperatore-Schafer, sisters of firefighter Corey Comperatore, who died as he shielded family members from gunfire, cry at a campaign event for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, at the Butler Farm Show, the site where a gunman tried to assassinate Trump in July, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Kelly Comperatore-Meeder, left, and Dawn Comperatore-Schafer, sisters of firefighter Corey Comperatore, who died as he shielded family members from gunfire, cry at a campaign event for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, at the Butler Farm Show, the site where a gunman tried to assassinate Trump in July, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Kelly Comperatore-Meeder, left, and Dawn Comperatore-Schafer, sisters of firefighter Corey Comperatore, who died as he shielded family members from gunfire, attend a campaign event for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, at the Butler Farm Show, the site where a gunman tried to assassinate Trump in July, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

