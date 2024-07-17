Breaking: LIVE VIDEO: JD Vance to speak tonight during Day 3 of the GOP convention
Photos: A visual look at the 2024 Republican National Convention

Thousands of Republican delegates have officially made Donald Trump their party’s presidential nominee just days after he survived an assassination attempt
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, applauds with Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, during the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, applauds with Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, during the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Thousands of Republican delegates officially made Donald Trump their party's presidential nominee just days after he survived an assassination attempt.

The shooting hung over the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where prominent GOP officials and everyday citizens from around the country spoke to the party faithful. They made their case for Trump to return to the White House and savaged Democratic President Joe Biden with blistering attacks on his record and his mental acuity.

Appearing in public for the first time since a bullet grazed his ear, Trump entered the Fiserv Forum with a white bandage prominently affixed to his ear, a visual reminder of the potential tragedy he narrowly escaped. He also made his first appearance with his chosen running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

For Trump, a former reality television star highly attuned to his public image and the visuals he projects, the convention provided a chance to choreograph an entertaining spectacle for his loyal supporters and the voters he's trying to court. All as supporters in cowboy hats, “make American great again” caps, Trump masks and American flag regalia cheered him on.

The floor of the Fiserv Forum is seen with a slow shutter speed during the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures as he leaves after attending the first day of the Republican National Convention, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. Behind Trump are two members of the Secret Service. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Delegates walk around the hallway during the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Delegates arrive at the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A delegate wears a tee shirt with a photo of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump being surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally during the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A delegate holds up a photo during the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Delegates dance around during the Republican National Convention, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia delegate Kathleen Thornman takes a picture with her phone during the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Delegate Aj Yvette is seen during the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A color guard is reflected in a mirror during the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A service dog, "Lambeau," rests during the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, right, with his dog named "Baby Dog" speaks during the Republican National Convention, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance arrives at the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

An Ohio delegate holds up a sign during the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, is introduced during the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Delegates are seen during the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Delegates hold during the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas delegates cheer during the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas delegates cheer during the Republican National Convention, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump appears with vice presidential candidate JD Vance, R-Ohio, during the Republican National Convention, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump appears during the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is seen during the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Delegates reacts as Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is introduced during the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Arizona delegate Joe Neglia and Stacey Goodman watch during the Republican National Convention, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Delegates walk along the hallway during the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump departs after the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives during the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump points to his ear as he talks to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, during the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is introduced during the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. At right is Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

