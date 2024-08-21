Breaking: WATCH LIVE: DNC rolls along on second day in Chicago; Obama address to cap the night
Photos: A visual look at the 2024 Democratic National Convention

Thousands of Democratic delegates have officially made Vice President Kamala Harris their party’s presidential nominee, after a rollercoaster month that saw President Joe Biden shutter his campaign and boost her to the top of the ticket
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris is introduced during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Thousands of Democratic delegates officially made Vice President Kamala Harris their nominee earlier this month, and now have reiterated their choice in a celebratory roll call of states. It's one of a number of unprecedented moments to come as part of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where Democrats solidified their nomination of the party's first Black woman atop its ticket, as well as the first nominee of South Asian descent.

Delegates descended on Chicago after a topsy-turvy few weeks for their party, with President Joe Biden — amid growing calls to do so from within his own party — shuttering his campaign and throwing his support behind Harris. Amid a whirlwind battleground states tour with her new running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris made an appearance in the arena on the convention's opening night, giving brief remarks before watching speeches from box seats, then returning to the stage to hug Biden following his speech, a political farewell of sorts.

A convention that had initially been planned with Biden as its top honoree instead became, at least on its first night, a way to honor the longtime Democratic politician as he passed the torch to Harris. Some delegates in the arena — many clad in state-specific regalia or matching attire — dabbed their eyes as they held “We love Joe” signs. Biden, introduced by his daughter Ashley, also wiped his own eyes as he hugged her and took the stage.

Delegates cheer as President Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Robert Camacho arrives before the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A member of the Mississippi delegation makes her way to her seat during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A person wears a hat at the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A delegate listens during the first day of Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Protesters march to the Democratic National Convention after a rally at Union Park Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A counter protester is treated after getting into an altercation with demonstrator after a rally during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Filmmaker Spike Lee attends the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Singer Mickey Guyton performs during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Al Sharpton, left, talks to Rev. Jesse Jackson gesture during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow holding up a book during her remarks at the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Maryland delegate Donna S. Edwards reacts during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.,speaks during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage on Day One of the Democratic National Convention, at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024 in Chicago. (Mike Segar/Pool via AP)

Second Gentalman Douglas Emhoff, Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and wife Gwen cheer for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Hillary Clinton speaks during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A delegate watch as President Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

President Biden wipes a tear with his daughter Ashley during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

President Biden speaks during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

President Joe Biden kisses first lady Jill Biden after speaking at the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Joe Biden embraces first lady Jill Biden on Day One of the Democratic National Convention, at the United Center, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024 in Chicago. (Mike Segar/Pool via AP)

Delegates cheer as President Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a sign as President Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

President Joe Biden waves as he stands on stage with his grandson Beau Biden during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden embraces Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris as first lady Jill Biden hugs second gentleman Doug Emhoff during the first day of Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

