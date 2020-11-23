Photojournalist detained at Poland's latest abortion protest

Several people handcuffed themselves to the ministry gate and and a large banner was hung reading, “Free abortion and free education.”

Soon after the protest began, police arrived and forcibly removed people, including a photojournalist, Agata Grzybowska.

Officers dragged her away as other journalists called on them to stop, yelling that she was a journalist. A group then gathered outside the police station in central Warsaw where she was taken, protesting there as they waited for her to be released.

It was the first case of a reporter being detained during the month of protests.

One woman glued herself to the gate of the Education Ministry and the police worked for about an hour to unglue her and she was then taken away in an ambulance.

Warsaw police issued a statement saying they issued a message to protesters to behave in a legal manner, but that “in relation to people who disregarded orders, the officers used physical force.”

As mass protests have continued, the government has so far not taken the legal step needed for the abortion ruling to take effect.

Police confront protesters in front of the Education Ministry building in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday Nov. 23, 2020.

Police walk by the words "My abortion is not your sin" written on the ground in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday Nov. 23, 2020.

