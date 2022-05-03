Photographer Ron Galella, sued by Jackie Onassis, dead at 91

Galella died Saturday at his home in Montville, N.J., said Geoffrey Croft, a spokesperson and the editor of Galella's most recent book “100 Iconic Photographs — A Retrospective.” The cause was congestive heart failure, Croft said.

Galella amassed millions of images in a career that began in the 1960s, earning sobriquets like the “paparazzo extraordinaire” for his up-close, candid shots of the rich and famous. His subjects included Hollywood icons like Ava Gardner and Greta Garbo, singers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga and sports personalities including Muhammad Ali. His work appeared in magazines like Time, People and the National Enquirer and in 22 books that he put out.