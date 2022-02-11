Phoenix police chief: 5 officers shot, wounded at home

The baby had been inside the home “and at some point was placed in a carrier and placed outside,” Williams said.

A video on KPNX-TV showed a man coming out of the home with a container, setting it down just outside the front door and then raising his hands to surrender while backing away from the house. The video then appeared to show gunfire as officers approached the doorway.

Sgt. Ann Justus, a police department spokesperson, said the baby was unharmed.

Williams said the first officer to arrive was shot and wounded “multiple times” by a suspect.

“This is just one more example of the dangers that officers face every day keeping us and our community safe,” Williams said. “If I seem upset, I am. This is senseless. It does not need to happen and it continues to happen over and over again.”