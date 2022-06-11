ajc logo
X

Phoenix hits record as scorching heat grips the Southwest

Dianna Andaya, relaxes in the cooling water of the American River as the temperature climbed over the 100 degree mark in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, June 10, 2022. Forecasters are warning of dangerously high temperatures in much of the interior of California as high pressure grips the region. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Combined ShapeCaption
Dianna Andaya, relaxes in the cooling water of the American River as the temperature climbed over the 100 degree mark in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, June 10, 2022. Forecasters are warning of dangerously high temperatures in much of the interior of California as high pressure grips the region. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Record high temperatures are hitting or are poised to land in California and Arizona as dangerous heat sweeps over the Southwest

Record high temperatures hit or were poised to land Saturday in California and Arizona as dangerous heat swept over the American Southwest.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix reported a temperature of 114 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius), tying the record high for the date set back in 1918.

Meanwhile temperatures in several inland areas of California reached triple digits by the afternoon, with a high of 123 F (50 C) expected in Death Valley.

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories were issued for parts of Northern California through the Central Valley and down to the southeastern deserts.

The National Weather Service also predicted 114 F (46 C) in Palm Springs and temperatures around 100F (38 C) across the San Joaquin Valley and the Sacramento area.

Heat was expected to extend to inland portions of the San Francisco Bay Area but most of the California coastal zones remained free of heat advisories.

The scorching heat in Northern California was expected to subside Saturday evening. Heat advisories in parts of Southern California were extended through Sunday.

Meteorologists warned of very high “heat risk” in south-central Arizona through the weekend. The high temperatures were likely to approach record-breaking territory — anywhere between 110 F (43 C) and 115 F (46 C). They have urged the public to limit outdoor activities.

Las Vegas, parts of New Mexico and Texas also will see triple-digits.

Heat is part of the normal routine of summertime in the desert, but weather forecasters say that doesn’t mean people should feel at ease. Excessive heat causes more deaths in the U.S. than other weather-related disasters, including hurricanes, floods and tornadoes combined.

Scientists say more frequent and intense heat waves are likely in the future because of climate change and a deepening drought.

Combined ShapeCaption
A pair of mid-day hikers pose for a picture in the hole in the rock at Papago Park, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Phoenix. Heat is part of the normal routine of summertime in the desert, but weather forecasters say that doesn't mean people should feel at ease. Excessive heat causes more deaths in the U.S. than other weather-related disasters, including hurricanes, floods and tornadoes combined. Officials are advising people to limit time outdoors, drink plenty of water and seek shade if they must be outside.(AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: Matt York

A pair of mid-day hikers pose for a picture in the hole in the rock at Papago Park, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Phoenix. Heat is part of the normal routine of summertime in the desert, but weather forecasters say that doesn't mean people should feel at ease. Excessive heat causes more deaths in the U.S. than other weather-related disasters, including hurricanes, floods and tornadoes combined. Officials are advising people to limit time outdoors, drink plenty of water and seek shade if they must be outside.(AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: Matt York

Combined ShapeCaption
A pair of mid-day hikers pose for a picture in the hole in the rock at Papago Park, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Phoenix. Heat is part of the normal routine of summertime in the desert, but weather forecasters say that doesn't mean people should feel at ease. Excessive heat causes more deaths in the U.S. than other weather-related disasters, including hurricanes, floods and tornadoes combined. Officials are advising people to limit time outdoors, drink plenty of water and seek shade if they must be outside.(AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: Matt York

Credit: Matt York

Editors' Picks
UPDATE: 4 victims ID’d in fatal shooting at restaurant in DeKalb mall3h ago
Georgia pillow maker hit with $190K OSHA fine after worker amputations
Video shows man shoot at passing car in Buckhead, strike Sephora storefront
Nicaragua authorizes entry of Russian troops, planes, ships
7h ago
Nicaragua authorizes entry of Russian troops, planes, ships
7h ago
Off-duty Henry County police officer shot at Atlanta gas station
4h ago
The Latest
Right turn lane: NASCAR Next Gen car hits Sonoma road course
4m ago
'Enough is enough': Thousands demand new gun safety laws
13m ago
Edman walkoff homer lifts Cards over Reds, Goldy streak ends
17m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top